UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 5 Koninklijke Ahold NV :
* Ahold reorganizes its head office
* Ahold Europe would no longer exist as a separate business division.
* This step was taken to allow management to focus on Albert heijn business to enhance its customer proposition
* Will result in approximately 130 people who will need to leave company in netherlands
* After a detailed review, a number of head office support roles will be made more efficient,
* Severance agreement has been reached with ahold netherlands central works council and "VAHP" (vereniging ahold hoger personeel).
* Company is informing associates in Zaandam today, and unions will also be notified of planned changes.
* Commercial activities at Albert Heijn will be streamlined. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources