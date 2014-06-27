June 27 Koninklijke Ahold NV

* Ahold receives preliminary approval from Czech Competition Authority

* Competition authority has stipulated that after completion of acquisition, ahold is required to divest a limited number of stores in Czech Republic

* Expects completion to take place in second half of this year

* Announced that it has received preliminary approval from Czech Competition Authority to acquire SPAR's business in country