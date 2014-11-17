Nov 17 Koninklijke Ahold NV

* Ahold : Ahold's online strategy event 2014: strong foundation for growth and value creation

* Ahold's management will announce that company's online sales are expected to reach 1.4 billion euros by end of 2014

* Company will present an ambition of 2.5 billion euros in online sales by end of 2017

* This growth will be supported by an incremental EBIT investment of 60 million euros in period 2015 until 2017