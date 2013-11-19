AMSTERDAM Nov 19 Koninklijke DSM NV : * Says Royal DSM and JLL Partners to create leading pharma services company in $2.6 billion transaction * Says new company will be 51 pct owned by JLL and 49 pct by DSM * New company will be formed by combining DSM's business group DSM Pharmaceutical Products with Patheon Inc * New company will have expected 2014 sales of about $2 billion pro-forma * JLL will contribute $489 million in cash to new company * DSM will contribute DSM Pharmaceutical Products and receive seller note of $200 million, valuing DPP at $670 million * New company has entered into definitive agreement to acquire Patheon for $9.32 per share in cash * Says deal to acquire Patheon at 64 pct premium to Nov. 18 closing price * Committed financing of $1.65 billion secured from J.P. Morgan, UBS, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and Keybank * Says transaction is expected to close in H1 2014 * Transaction expected to be EPS accretive for DSM from 2015 onwards * Says Jim Mullen, CEO of Patheon, will be appointed CEO of new company upon completion of the deal