AMSTERDAM Nov 19 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Tentative deal on terms of potential settlement on litigation initiated by bankruptcy trustees of KPNQwest * Potential settlement will be 50 mln euros * Total claim of the trustees amounts to approximately euros 2.2 bln * To waive certain claims against the bankruptcy estate, which have been contested by the trustees * KPN, CenturyLink, trustees reached tentative agreement for total potential settlement of EUR 260 mln