AMSTERDAM Jan 3 Koninklijke KPN NV : * Announces that the second option as part of the fiber-to-the-home Reggefiber joint-venture agreement has been exercised * Option became exercisable on 1 January 2014 and completion is subject to approval by the Dutch competition authority * Option represents 9 pct equity stake the joint-venture; will bring KPN's ownership level to 60 pct following completion * Exercise price of the option will be between EUR 116 - 161M, depending on level of capex efficiencies reached at Reggefiber