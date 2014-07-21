July 21 Koninklijke Kpn Nv :

* KPN to appoint Jan Kees de Jager as new CFO

* De Jager's contract will start per August 15, 2014 and he will assume responsibilities for cfo role per November 1 2014 after a transitionary period

* De Jager will earn a base salary of eur 625,000 per year