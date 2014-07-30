July 30 Koninklijke KPN NV :

* Q2 adjusted revenues 7.0 pct lower y-on-y due to competitive mobile markets and ongoing decline of business market size

* Outlook is maintained.

* Following sale of e-plus, we will recommence dividend payments over 2014, which we intend to grow in 2015

* Q2 revenues fall 7.1 percent to 2,004 million euros

* Q2 net profit 349 million euros versus 162 million euros last year

* Consumer 4g subscriptions increased significantly in Q2 to 845,000, up from 610,000 at Q1 2014

* Net profit decreased to -12 mln euros, adjusted for the 361 mln euros release of pension provision (net of tax), driven by lower EBITDA and higher tax expenses

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA falls 19 percent to 633 million euros from 785 million euros