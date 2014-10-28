Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Koninklijke KPN NV :
* Q3 adjusted revenues -4.9 pct y-on-y versus -7.0 pct y-on-y in Q2 2014
* Q3 revenue 1.98 billion euro, down 4.9 percent; net loss 76 million euro
* Net profit (eur -76 mln) was impacted by revaluation reggefiber option (eur -114 mln)
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA decreased by 15 pct to 650 million euros due to declining revenues and phasing out handset lease
* Bond tender of up to 2 billion euros announced this morning is an important step to align our financial profile with new company profile
* Have recommenced dividend payments in respect of 2014, which we intend to grow in respect of 2015
* Intends to pay a total dividend per share of eur 0.07 in respect of 2014
* Remain on track for growing free cash flow next year, supported by lower interest payments
* Free cash flow YTD 2014 reflects intrayear phasing, substantial free cash flow improvement realized in Q3 2014
* Expects to utilize excess cash for operational and financial flexibility, (small) in-country M&A and/or shareholder remuneration Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)