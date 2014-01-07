(Corrects headline to say Philips to buy a part of, not the full, nebulizer product range from Aerogen)

Jan 7 AMSTERDAM Jan 7 Koninklijke Philips NV : * Strengthens home healthcare solutions business through agreement with Aerogen * Agreement includes a technology license and the acquisition of Aerogen's home-care portable nebulizer product range * No employees will transfer to Philips as part of the agreement