April 22 Koninklijke Philips NV

* Q1 sales of eur 5 billion and operational results of eur 368 million

* EBITA of eur 314 million, compared to eur 402 million in Q1 2013

* Net income of eur 137 million, compared to eur 162 million in Q1 2013

* EBITA excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges amounted to eur 368 million

* Reiterates commitment to 2016 financial targets

* Currency negatively impacted sales by 5 percent and EBITA by 1.8 percentage points of sales Further company coverage: