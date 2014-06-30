UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 Koninklijke Philips Nv
* Will start the process to combine its lumileds (led components) and automotive lighting businesses into a stand-alone company within the Philips group.
* Will explore strategic options to attract capital from third party investors for this business
* Intends to remain a shareholder and customer of the new company, and will continue the existing innovation collaboration.
* Chief executive officer of the new company will be Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, the current chief executive officer of lumileds.
* Expected to be completed in the first half of 2015.
* Costs associated with setting up the combined business are expected to amount to eur 30 million in the second half of 2014. Further company coverage: (Amsterdam Newsroom; +31 20 504 5000)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources