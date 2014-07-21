UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Koninklijke Philips NV
* Philips reports Q2 sales of eur 5.3 billion and EBITA of eur 415 million
* Comparable sales growth stable, with sales in growth geographies up 4 pct
* EBITA of eur 415 million, compared to eur 601 million in Q2 2013
* Net income amounted to eur 243 million, supported by lower tax charges
* Q2 EBITA, excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other items, amounted to eur 449 million, or 8.5 pct of sales, compared to 9.4 pct in Q2 2013
* Anticipate EBITA for group, excluding restructuring and acquisition-related charges and other items, in second half of year to exceed level of same period last year
* Plans to pull forward ongoing industrial footprint rationalization program for lighting sector
* Raising charges in second half of 2014 from eur 100 million to approximately eur 170 million related to program in lighting sector Source text for Eikon: [ID:philips.to/1lku8hI] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources