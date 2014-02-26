UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Koninklijke Wessanen NV : * Royal Wessanen sells Natudis to Vroegop Ruhe & Co * Royal Wessanen - closing of the deal is amongst others subject to approval by the Dutch authority for consumers & markets
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources