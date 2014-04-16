April 16 Koninklijke Wessanen NV

* Royal wessanen sells Izico to Egeria

* Signed an agreement with Egeria for sale and purchase of Izico and all its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of EUR68 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Can receive an additional amount of up to EUR3.5 million as part of an earn-out related to 2014 EBITDA