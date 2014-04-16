UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 16 Koninklijke Wessanen NV
* Royal wessanen sells Izico to Egeria
* Signed an agreement with Egeria for sale and purchase of Izico and all its subsidiaries for an enterprise value of EUR68 million on a cash and debt free basis
* Can receive an additional amount of up to EUR3.5 million as part of an earn-out related to 2014 EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources