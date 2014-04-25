April 25 Koninklijke Wessanen NV

* Autonomous third party revenue growth at branded 4.1 pct, ABC (8.9)%

* Divestment of discontinued operations progressing well: sale of Natudis closed; Izico signed CEO statement

* Q1 EBITE increased 15 pct to eur 9.3 million

* We expect to increase our profitability, driven by better results at both branded and ABC."