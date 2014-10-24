Oct 24 Koninklijke Wessanen NV :

* Q3 EBITE increased to 4.9 million euros; year-to-date EBITE 22.3 million euros

* Q3 autonomous revenue growth 6.7 pct; core brands performing well

* Ronald Merckx to be nominated for re-appointment as member of executive board and CFO at next AGM in April

* Wessanen is expected to report a higher EBITE in 2014 versus 2013

* Q3 revenue increased 8.2 pct to 106.4 million euros

* EBITE at branded is expected to increase in H2 2014 versus H2 2013; EBITE non-allocated (corporate) expenses of around (2-3) million