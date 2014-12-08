Dec 8 Koninklijke Wessanen nv

* Royal Wessanen : Wessanen to sell French wholesaler BioDistrifrais

* Has signed an agreement with a French entrepreneur for sale of its french wholesale activities Bio-Distrifrais for an undisclosed amount

* Deal is expected to close per 31 December 2014.

* Bio-Distrifrais is a french wholesaler of fruits and vegetables, and had net revenue of EUR19 million in 2013.