UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Koninklijke Wessanen Nv
* For 2014, revenue and EBITDA of Abafoods are expected to increase substantially to around eur39 million and eur6 million, respectively
* Wessanen to acquire Abafoods, a european expert in vegetal drinks and a leading brand in Italy
* For a purchase consideration of eur 52 million on a cash and debt free basis
* Closing is expected to be in January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources