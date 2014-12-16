Dec 16 Koninklijke Wessanen Nv

* For 2014, revenue and EBITDA of Abafoods are expected to increase substantially to around eur39 million and eur6 million, respectively

* Wessanen to acquire Abafoods, a european expert in vegetal drinks and a leading brand in Italy

* For a purchase consideration of eur 52 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Closing is expected to be in January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: