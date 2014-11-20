UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Konka Group Co Ltd
* Says to set up property JV with OCT (Overseas Chinese Town) Group with registered capital at 1 billion yuan(163.32 million US dollar)
* Says Chairman Wu Siyuan resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1x2Ph5n; bit.ly/1p29omf
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources