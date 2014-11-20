Nov 20 Konka Group Co Ltd

* Says to set up property JV with OCT (Overseas Chinese Town) Group with registered capital at 1 billion yuan(163.32 million US dollar)

* Says Chairman Wu Siyuan resigns due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1x2Ph5n; bit.ly/1p29omf

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)