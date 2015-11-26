LUSAKA Nov 26 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), owned by Vedanta Resources, said on Thursday it was placing its Nchanga underground mine under managed care and maintenance from Nov. 27 as it was making losses.

KCM said the mine's permanent employees would be deployed within the business, while all contracting firms would be released. (Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)