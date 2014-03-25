FRANKFURT, March 25 Kontron AG : * Says revenues from continued operations of EUR 445.3 million * Says operating profit (EBIT) of continued operations before special items of

EUR 4.6 million * Says revenues of EUR 450-470 million are planned for the continuing divisions

for fiscal year 2014 * Says a gross profit margin of more than 25 percent should be achieved * Targets 2016 sales of at least 550 million EUR from continuing operations,

gross profit margin above 25 percent