July 30 Kontron AG : * Says gross margin of 25.9 percent * Says Q2 revenues from continuing operations of EUR 116.1 million * Says Q2 operating profit (EBIT) from continuing operations before

restructuring costs of EUR 3.7 million * Says is on track, both regarding financial performance and internal homework * Reuters poll average for Kontron Q2 revenue was 116 million EUR, adjusted

EBIT was 2.5 million, net loss 1.3 million EUR Source text for Eikon: