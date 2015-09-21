(Repeats story published late Monday; no changes to text)
By Ron Bousso and Arno Schuetze
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Swedish buyout group
EQT has received offers for its Dutch oil storage group Koole
Terminals valuing the business at more than 1 billion euros
($1.1 bln), several people familiar with the deal said.
The investor last week collected more than 10 tentative
bids, mainly from infrastructure investors, and will now pick
several groups to submit final bids, the sources, who declined
to be identified, said on Monday.
A consortium of Canadian pension fund OTPP and Wren House
Infrastructure has made an offer, as has Borealis, the
infrastructure arm of pension fund OMERS, bidding alongside
First State Investments, they said.
The infrastructure arms of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
and Macquarie are also in the running as are
infrastructure-focused private equity groups like ArcLight
Capital, they added.
Morgan Stanley is advising EQT on the sale, the sources
said.
EQT, Morgan Stanley and the bidders declined to comment or
were not immediately available for comment.
Since the collapse in oil prices in mid-2014, there has been
strong demand for mid-stream storage and pipeline assets due to
their stable valuations compared to oil exploration and
production assets.
Investors speculating to sell oil at higher prices in the
future have also increased demand for storage assets and made
the business of storing oil highly profitable.
Koole is expected to post earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of roughly 80-90 million euros
this year, the sources said.
EQT is hoping to reap 14-15 times that in a potential deal,
in line with the multiples paid in Vopak's sale of
U.S. terminals to Kinder Morgan earlier this year and of
ANZ Terminals to Macquarie last year.
EQT bought Koole in 2011 and has expanded the business with
several bolt-on acquisitions such as terminals from Westway,
NOVA and BP, which in January also announced the sale of
another European oil storage asset.
Koole is held by EQT's fully invested fund Infrastructure I,
which has divested three companies this year - Denmark's NORD,
U.S.-based RTI and Sweden's Swedegas.
Bankers are preparing debt packages of around 6.5 times core
earnings to back infrastructure bidders, totalling up to 585
million euros of debt financing expected to be in the form of
loans.
The loans could comprise a five-year facility and a
three-year bridge facility, which will be taken out via the bond
market. Any debt financing backing a private equity firm is
likely to involve higher leveraged multiples.
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
