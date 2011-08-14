JERUSALEM Aug 14 Koor Industries sold another 376 million shekels ($107 million) worth of shares in Credit Suisse the past few days as it continutes to reduce debt taken to buy the shares, the holding company said on Sunday.

Koor sold 3.5 million shares in recent sessions and still holds 26.2 million shares of the Swiss bank, which were worth about 2.85 billion shekels, or $807 million, based on a closing price of 23.6 Swiss francs on Friday, it said in a statement.

By selling the shares, Koor said it has reduced its "debt-to-guarantees-ratio" as set out in the credit arrangements with its foreign bank lenders. Koor said it will record a 91 million shekel loss in the third quarter from its latest share sale.

Last week, Koor, a unit of Discount Investment Corp , said it sold 918 million shekels worth or Credit Suisse shares that would lead to a third-quarter loss of 268 million shekels.

That's in addition to the 1.8 billion shekel losss it said it would post in the second quarter to reflect the sharp decline in the value of its holding in the bank.

Koor also said the lien deposited with its lender banks -- Citi and Morgan Stanley -- amounts to 1.5 billion shekels.

Its shares were up 17.9 percent in late trading in Tel Aviv to outpace gains of 2.8 percent on the Tel Aviv 25 blue chip index. Koor's bond prices were up 6 to 8 percent. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Mike Nesbit)