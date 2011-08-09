TEL AVIV Aug 9 Koor Industries will recognise a loss of 1.8 billion shekels ($506 million) in the second quarter on its investment in Swiss bank Credit Suisse .

The Israeli holding company, which holds 3.21 percent of Credit Suisse, said on Tuesday the write-off would reflect the difference between the value of Credit Suisse shares as of June 30 and the amount it paid.

Koor said subsequent losses in the value of Credit Suisse's share price after the second quarter would be recognised in its profit and loss statement. However, any increase in value would be reported in the capital fund.

According to the Globes financial news website, Koor invested 6.97 billion shekels to buy its Credit Suisse stake, which is now worth 4.5 bilion shekels, reflecting a loss of 2.5 billion shekels.

Koor is a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp .

Israel's stock market was closed on Tuesday for the Ninth of Av Jewish fast day. ($1 = 3.56 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)