By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Aug 10 Koor Industries sold 918 million shekels ($260 million) worth of shares in Credit Suisse in recent days to cut debt taken to buy the shares, the holding company said on Wednesday.

The company still holds 29.7 million shares in the Swiss bank, which were worth $899 million at Tuesday's New York Stock Exchange closing price.

By selling the shares, Koor said it has reduced its "debt-to-guarantees-ratio" as set out in the credit arrangements with its foreign bank lenders. Koor said it will record a 268 million shekel loss from the sale in the third quarter.

This is in addition to the 1.8 billion shekel losss it said it would post in the second quarter to reflect the sharp decline in the value of its holding in the bank.

Koor also said the lien deposited with its lender banks -- Citi and Morgan Stanley -- amounts to 1.6 billion shekels while the value of its holdings in Credit Suisse tops that amount by 1.2 billion shekels.

Koor shares were down 3.7 percent at midday, compared with a drop of 0.1 percent in the Tel Aviv 25 blue chip index.

Separately, Koor said its parent company Discount Investment Corp , and Discount's parent IDB Holding Corp agreed to increase the size of the bridge loan they would extend to Koor by 200 million shekels to a total of 700 million.

This is "in the wake of continued high volatility and sharp price declines in stock markets worldwide and following the substantial decline in the price of Credit Suisse shares in recent days," Koor said in a statement.

Koor's shares in Credit Suisse serve as collateral for the loans from Citi and Morgan Stanley.

The non-interest bearing bridge loan -- 578 million shekels from Discount and 122 million from IDB -- will enable Koor to reduce its debt-to-guarantees ratio with the foreign lenders.

The bridge loan will be repaid when Koor gets a $960 million loan it is due to receive from the sale of shares in MA Industries to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) or on Jan. 1, 2013, whichever comes first.

ChemChina is in the process of buying control of Israel-based MA, which is 47 percent owned by Koor, in a deal that values the world's largest generic agrochemical maker at $2.4 billion. ChemChina will buy the 53 percent of MA held by the public for $1.27 billion and will pay Koor $168 million for another 7 percent.

Discount shares were down 5.2 percent while IDB was losing 3.9 percent. ($1=3.53 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)