JERUSALEM Aug 28 Israeli holding company Koor Industries said on Sunday it swung to a huge loss in the second quarter, hurt by losses in its investment in Credit Suisse .

Koor posted a quarterly net loss of 1.93 billion shekels ($532 million), or 40.6 shekels per share, compared with profit of 35 million shekels, or 0.8 shekel a share, a year earlier.

It recorded a loss of 1.82 billion shekels from a write-off that reflected the difference between the value of Credit Suisse shares as of June 30 and the amount it paid.

Koor, a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corp , has since trimmed its stake in the Swiss bank to 2.14 percent from 3.21 percent. The company has said it would post a further loss of 378 million shekels in the third quarter from its investment in Credit Suisse.

From mid-2008 through the first quarter of 2011, Koor had recorded a cumulative net profit of 3.6 billion shekels from Credit Suisse.

"The trend of declines in the value of European and American banks in the last year intensified following turbulence in global financial markets and led to a steep drop in the value of our holdings in Credit Suisse," said Nochi Dankner, chairman of IDB Group , parent of Koor and Discount.

"We continue to believe in the solid model of Credit Suisse, its experienced management and its conservative business strategy," he said. "Although we have now sold part of our holdings in the bank as a hedging measure, we are left with significant holdings in the bank and hope to return and enjoy them once markets recover."

In the second quarter, Koor gained 190 million shekels from a dividend of 1.30 Swiss francs per share paid by Credit Suisse in May.

Koor also benefited from a jump in profit at MA Industries , the world's largest maker of generic crop protection products, to $45.4 million from $12.4 million a year earlier. .

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is in the process of buying control of MA, which is 47 percent owned by Koor, in a deal that values MA at $2.4 billion.

ChemChina will buy the 53 percent of MA held by the public for $1.27 billion and will pay Koor $168 million for another 7 percent. .

The deal is expected to close by Oct. 31. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)