* Q3 net loss 1.64 bln shekels vs 359 mln loss in Q3 2010
* Hurt by sale of Credit Suisse shares
* Sees 638 mln gain in Q4 from ChemChina-MA deal
JERUSALEM, Nov 16 Israeli holding company
Koor Industries said on Wednesday its quarterly net
loss widened sharply due to the sale of shares in Credit Suisse
at a loss and a large drop in the value of its
remaining investment in the Swiss bank.
Koor posted a third-quarter loss of 1.64 billion shekels
($440 million), compared with a loss of 359 million a year
earlier.
It took a hit of 378 million shekels after selling some 4.5
million shares of Credit Suisse in August. Koor still holds 27.8
million shares of the Swiss bank, or 2.31 percent of the total.
"Koor intends to continue to examine opportunities to buy
and sell Credit Suisse shares, taking into account market
conditions ... in order to remain a significant shareholder in
Credit Suisse," it said.
Koor, a subsidiary of Discount Investment Corp,
recorded a 900 million shekel loss from the decline in value of
the rest of its holding, it said.
The company had recorded a loss of 1.82 billion shekels in
the second quarter from a writeoff that reflected the difference
between the value of CS shares and the amount it paid.
From mid-2008 through the first quarter of 2011, Koor had
recorded a cumulative net profit of 3.6 billion shekels from
Credit Suisse.
Koor projected it would post a gain of 638 million shekels
in the fourth quarter in the wake of a deal that transferred
control of agrochemicals maker MA Industries to China National
Chemical Corp (ChemChina).
In a deal that valued MA, the world's largest maker of
generic crop protection products, at $2.4 billion, ChemChina now
owns 60 percent of MA, while Koor holds the remaining 40
percent. ChemChina bought 53 percent from the public and another
7 percent from Koor. It paid Koor $1.1 billion.
Koor said its board approved a plan to buy back up to 250
million shekels of bonds due to higher liquidity at the company.
In addition, Koor's board said it would set up a committee
to study the possibility of merging Koor with Discount. Both
companies are part of IDB Holding Corp.
($1 = 3.73 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)