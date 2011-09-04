TEL AVIV, Sept 4 Israeli holding company Koor
Industries agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the
headquarters of HSBC Holdings in Manhattan for $138 million to
its sister company Property and Building Corp , which
owns the other half.
Koor and Property and Building agreed to acquire the Fifth
Avenue building in late 2009 for $353 million. The deal closed
in April 2010.
Most of the building is leased to HSBC under a 10-year
contract, Koor and Property and Building, both subsidiaries of
IDB Holding Corp , said on Sunday.
The building has existing external financing of $210
million.
The deal is subject to approval by shareholders of both
companies as well as the financing bank.
