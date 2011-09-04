TEL AVIV, Sept 4 Israeli holding company Koor Industries agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the headquarters of HSBC Holdings in Manhattan for $138 million to its sister company Property and Building Corp , which owns the other half.

Koor and Property and Building agreed to acquire the Fifth Avenue building in late 2009 for $353 million. The deal closed in April 2010.

Most of the building is leased to HSBC under a 10-year contract, Koor and Property and Building, both subsidiaries of IDB Holding Corp , said on Sunday.

The building has existing external financing of $210 million.

The deal is subject to approval by shareholders of both companies as well as the financing bank.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ed Lane)