* Property and Building to pay Koor $138 mln in cash

* Property and Building to take on debt of $105 mln (Adds Property and Building to take on Koor's share of debt)

TEL AVIV, Sept 4 Israeli holding company Koor Industries agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the headquarters of HSBC Holdings in Manhattan for $138 million to its sister company Property and Building Corp , which owns the other half.

Koor and Property and Building agreed to acquire the Fifth Avenue building in late 2009 for $353 million. The deal closed in April 2010.

Most of the building is leased to HSBC under a 10-year contract, Koor and Property and Building, both subsidiaries of IDB Holding Corp , said on Sunday.

The building has existing external financing of $210 million. In addition to the $138 million in cash that Property will pay, it will also take on Koor's share of the debt -- $105 million.

The deal is subject to approval by shareholders of both companies as well as the financing bank.

Shares in Koor were down 4.4 percent in late morning trade in Tel Aviv, compared with a decline of 2.6 percent in the broader market. Shares in Property fell 2.2 percent, while IDB shares declined 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ed Lane)