* Property and Building to pay Koor $138 mln in cash
* Property and Building to take on debt of $105 mln
TEL AVIV, Sept 4 Israeli holding company Koor
Industries agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the
headquarters of HSBC Holdings in Manhattan for $138 million to
its sister company Property and Building Corp , which
owns the other half.
Koor and Property and Building agreed to acquire the Fifth
Avenue building in late 2009 for $353 million. The deal closed
in April 2010.
Most of the building is leased to HSBC under a 10-year
contract, Koor and Property and Building, both subsidiaries of
IDB Holding Corp , said on Sunday.
The building has existing external financing of $210
million. In addition to the $138 million in cash that Property
will pay, it will also take on Koor's share of the debt -- $105
million.
The deal is subject to approval by shareholders of both
companies as well as the financing bank.
Shares in Koor were down 4.4 percent in late morning trade
in Tel Aviv, compared with a decline of 2.6 percent in the
broader market. Shares in Property fell 2.2 percent, while IDB
shares declined 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ed Lane)