Feb 2 Korporacja Budowlana Kopahaus SA
:
* Said on Sunday that it submitted to the Regional Court in
Szczecin, Poland, proposal of an insolvency with liquidation
plan
* Plans to cash in the company's assets via a public sale of
the two organised parts of the business: production and hotels,
and liquidation of all the other parts of the company
* Plans to pay with the accumulated money for the insolvency
proceedings and the costs of running the company in a new form
over the next 12 months following the end date of the insolvency
arrangement
* Plans to change its business profile from production to
retail and focus mainly on western and central Europe
* The rest of the funds will be used to pay off creditors
* Plans to converse 20 pct of the outstanding liabilities of
each creditor into shares of a new issue and write off the rest
of the debt
