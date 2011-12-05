* Says to close Kurnell, NSW facility

* Cites higher costs, strong A$

* Sees charge of $14-18 mln over two years (Follows alerts)

Dec 5 Kopper Holdings Inc, which produces carbon compounds and treated wood products, said it will close one of its Australian facilities, hurt by deteriorating raw material availability, costs, and a strengthening local currency.

The ceasing of carbon black operations at Kurnell, New South Wales -- one of the company's six Australian facilities -- would affect about 65 employees, or about 4 percent of the company's total salaried and non-salaried employees, as of December 2010.

While the insatiable demand from China has led to a mining boom in Australia, in has also sent the Australian Dollar up nearly 50 percent since 2006, pushing up labor and raw material costs and rendering products less competitive.

Manufacturing at Kurnell will cease during current week and the facility will transition to closure over the next four months, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based Koppers said.

The closure will lead to a pre-tax charge to earnings of approximately $14 to 18 million over two years, apart from a previously announced $22 million charge.

"The company will continue to maintain a presence in Australia through its tar distillation facility as well as its business operations in treated utility poles and related products," it said in a statement.

In a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in November, Koppers had said that the Kurnell facility had faced an uncertain operating environment since fourth quarter of 2010 and had forecast the $22 million charge.

