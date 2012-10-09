UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SEOUL Oct 9 South Korea and Japan have agreed to let their expanded currency swap arrangements introduced a year ago expire at the end of this month as scheduled, the Bank of Korea said in a statement on Tuesday.
The value of bilateral currency swap arrangements between the two neighbouring economic powerhouses will now return to $13 billion from $70 billion previously, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by David Chance)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts