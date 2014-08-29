Aug 29 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd : * Says wins 294 billion won ($290 million) order to make additional supplies of wing parts for B787 aircraft, from Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd * Expects contract will be completed by December 2021 Source text in Korean: (bit.ly/1n1fGfC) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 1,013.7000 Korean won) (Reporting By Kahyun Yang in SEOUL; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)