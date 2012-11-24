SEOUL Nov 25 A South Korean consortium has won a $1.06 billion deal to build a combined cycle power plant in Algeria, consortium member Daewoo International said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the turnkey contract with the state-run Algerian Society of Electricity Production, the consortium consisting of Daewoo International, Hyundai Engineering and Hyundai Engineering & Construction will construct the 1,200-megawatt power plant in Algeria's northeastern town of Ain Arnat, the Daewoo statement said.

The power station will rise over a period of 39 months, it added.

South Korean builders are competing with firms from China and Brazil for construction contracts in fast-growing Africa.

On Monday, Daewoo International announced it had signed a $1.3 billion deal with the Kenyan Electricity Generating Company to build a 600-megawatt, coal-fired power plant.

(Reporting by Sung-won Shim, Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)