By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Sept 19 Irate customers of seven small South Korean banks whose operations were suspended on Sunday vented their rage against the president and his conservative government on Monday, saying they will pay a heavy political price at next year's elections.

Some of the hundreds of protesting customers hurled garbage at a branch of the shuttered Jeil savings bank in the capital Seoul and screamed abuse against President Lee Myung-bak and his ruling Grand National Party.

South Korea's financial regulator on Sunday ordered seven savings banks including major players Jeil and Tomato Savings Bank to temporarily close as the sector grapples with deteriorating asset quality due to bad construction loans.

"In the midst of the current bad economy, this issue will not help the Grand National Party (GNP) at all," said Lee Min-suk, a 51-year-old housewife.

"I suspect politicians or government officials have been trying to cover up the problem and made things worse."

The Lee government and the ruling GNP have come under increasing criticism for their handling of the economy, the growing wealth divide and the preferential treatment big businesses receive over small companies.

Lee's popularity has nearly halved in the past nine months, while the polls show that the GNP could lose its majority in next April's parliamentary election. A presidential vote will be held in December 2012.

"People are losing confidence in the savings banks sector, which means this problem can keep dogging government officials," said Koo Kyung-hoe, a banking analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of customers swarmed around the headquarters of Tomato Savings Bank in suburban Seoul. Customers kicked the door and attacked the bank's chairman who had tried to calm them.

"(The government officials) should take responsibility for this. What are they doing right now?" asked a customer who gave his name as Kim.

The latest closures bring to 16 the number of saving banks that have been suspended this year.

A corruption scandal at Busan Savings Bank earlier this year claimed some of Lee's close aides, including his press secretary.

Savings banks account for only 2.8 percent of the financial services industry in South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy. Around 3.8 million have their money on deposit at 105 small savings banks, according to Financial Supervisory Service.

More than 90 percent of their customers have deposited up to 50 million won ($45,000) each at those banks, or the maximum that the government can guarantee.

"I don't think an impact from the current savings bank restructuring will be significant. Even if a big commercial bank acquires a savings bank that the government puts up for sale, the size is not burdensome," said Choi Jung-wook, a banking analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul.

However, more than 90 percent of the deposits have less than one-year maturity, signalling they could flee if concerns about the banks' financial health resurfaced.

South Korean authorities have been trying to assure the rest of savings banks are safe and sent around 500 police to the closed banking branches.

"Everything is so unclear. I don't know who I should trust," the stay-at-home mother Lee said. ($1 = 1112.500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Seongbin Kang and Lee Jae-won; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)