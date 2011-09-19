* Seven banks closed by S.Korean regulators at weekend
* Protesters blame government for bank failures
* Small banks account for just 2.8% of financial assets in
SKorea
* Govt facing criticism over handling of sector, elections
in 2012
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Sept 19 Irate customers of seven small
South Korean banks whose operations were suspended on Sunday
vented their rage against the president and his conservative
government on Monday, saying they will pay a heavy political
price at next year's elections.
Some of the hundreds of protesting
customers hurled garbage at a branch of the shuttered Jeil
savings bank in the capital Seoul and screamed abuse against
President Lee Myung-bak and his ruling Grand National Party.
South Korea's financial regulator on Sunday ordered seven
savings banks including major players Jeil and
Tomato Savings Bank to temporarily close as the sector grapples
with deteriorating asset quality due to bad construction
loans.
"In the midst of the current bad economy, this issue will
not help the Grand National Party (GNP) at all," said Lee
Min-suk, a 51-year-old housewife.
"I suspect politicians or government officials have been
trying to cover up the problem and made things worse."
The Lee government and the ruling GNP have come under
increasing criticism for their handling of the economy, the
growing wealth divide and the preferential treatment big
businesses receive over small companies.
Lee's popularity has nearly halved in the past nine months,
while the polls show that the GNP could lose its majority in
next April's parliamentary election. A presidential vote will be
held in December 2012.
"People are losing confidence in the savings banks sector,
which means this problem can keep dogging government officials,"
said Koo Kyung-hoe, a banking analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Earlier on Monday, hundreds of customers swarmed around the
headquarters of Tomato Savings Bank in suburban Seoul. Customers
kicked the door and attacked the bank's chairman who had tried
to calm them.
"(The government officials) should take responsibility for
this. What are they doing right now?" asked a customer who gave
his name as Kim.
The latest closures bring to 16 the number of saving banks
that have been suspended this year.
A corruption scandal at Busan Savings Bank earlier this year
claimed some of Lee's close aides, including his press
secretary.
Savings banks account for only 2.8 percent of the financial
services industry in South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Around 3.8 million have their money on deposit at 105 small
savings banks, according to Financial Supervisory Service.
More than 90 percent of their customers have deposited up to
50 million won ($45,000) each at those banks, or the maximum
that the government can guarantee.
"I don't think an impact from the current savings bank
restructuring will be significant. Even if a big commercial bank
acquires a savings bank that the government puts up for sale,
the size is not burdensome," said Choi Jung-wook, a banking
analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul.
However, more than 90 percent of the deposits have less than
one-year maturity, signalling they could flee if concerns about
the banks' financial health resurfaced.
South Korean authorities have been trying to
assure the rest of savings banks are safe and sent around 500
police to the closed banking branches.
"Everything is so unclear. I don't know who I
should trust," the stay-at-home mother Lee said.
($1 = 1112.500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Seongbin
Kang and Lee Jae-won; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)