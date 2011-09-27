(Corrected after Hana official says won bond sold on Friday)

* Two Korean banks' debt plans bogged down due to tightening market demand

* Top regulator to meet bank chiefs on Thursday on FX funding issues

By Ju-min Park and Umesh Desai

SEOUL/HONG KONG, Sept 27 South Korean banks reported further stress on dollar funding on Tuesday, with one bank changing its borrowing plans and another evaluating its options, as authorities work towards preventing a repeat of 2008 funding crisis triggered by global turmoil.

The country's financial regulators will meet with banks on Thursday to discuss funding issues, a major concern in South Korea, which was hit hard in 2008 due to large levels of overseas corporate debt and knock-in knock-out, contracts sold as a hedge against an appreciating currency.

Hana Bank , South Korea's fourth-largest bank by assets, said it had covered $400 million through a local currency debt in a sale last Friday, while Shinhan Bank , the country's No.3 commercial lender by assets, said it is evaluating its options to raise up to $1 billion.

Hana pulled out of a 5-1/2 year dollar-based transaction to refinance subordinated bonds due in late September, noting that the returns demanded by investors had risen by more than 1 percentage point, with a spokesman saying it had instead issue 430 billion won in local bonds to cover the amount.

"There is no demand. The market is frozen," a Shinhan Bank official added.

Both banks said that their foreign-currency funding remained sufficient to meet their requirements and market analysts said that credit markets have been anticipating financing stresses in South Korea which is so dependent on the wholesale dollar funding market.

"This is already baked in but it doesn't help for them to publicise these facts. People have been on the edge about a re-run of the last crisis in Korea," said a Singapore-based trader with a European bank, who could not be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

South Korea's 5-year sovereign credit default swap (CDS) is quoted at 190 bp, about 10 tighter. Hana Bank CDS is at a 75bp spread to the sovereign, while Shinhan is at an additional spread of 65bp.

Markets have frozen up and risky assets have come under pressure due to concerns over financial contagion from a potential Greek debt default.

REGULATOR TO MEET BANKS

The Financial Services Commission (FSC), the top regulator, will meet heads of local banks on Thursday to discuss issues including foreign exchange soundness.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters FSC chairman would encourage the banks to secure more foreign currency funds.

Another financial regulator said on Friday some local banks had flunked worst-case stress tests but now had sound foreign-exchange funding ability, without naming the institutions. .

South Korean banks are seeking to expand credit lines with foreign banks.

Kookmin Bank , the country's top mortgage lender, has plans to sell more bonds in the second half following its July issue of $300 million worth of notes but no specifics have been decided yet, a company spokesman said. (Additional reporting by Lee Changho; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ramya Venugopal)