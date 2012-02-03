LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Kookmin Bank, South Korea's largest commercial bank, got to know the meaning of the word schadenfreude this week as it turned the failure of some of its peers to launch their Samurai deals to its advantage.

The lender attracted huge demand from the yen market as a result of pent-up demand for South Korean bank paper as three of the country's banking majors -- Woori, Hana and newcomer Shinhan -- postponed previously announced plans to issue. Interest in Kookmin's debt was such that it was able to squeeze a lower rate for its funding.

Even so, the banks that pulled out might also actually stand to benefit somewhat. Because Kookmin was the first out and managed to achieve a tighter yield, it has set a more favourable benchmark for the upcoming refinancing of South Korean bank debt.

South Korean financial institutions face a considerable amount of maturing yen debt -- more than JPY72.9bn (USD939.2m) in February alone. That is why all four majors had lined up deals, with mandates already awarded.

The yen market plays an important role in the South Korean banks' offshore funding initiatives, all of them having large portions of asset exposures and foreign currency loans in yen. But, unlike the US dollar bond market, which has warmed to the Koreans this year, pulling in Japanese investors' money has not been an easy task for their peninsular neighbours since the middle of last year.

Part of the reason is that Samurai issuance from South Koreans more than doubled to JPY376.7bn in 2011 from 2010's JPY171.3bn. The additional supply left Japanese investors with a bit of indigestion as far as paper from the country was concerned.

The Japanese appetite for Korean credits had been satiated in spite of the fact that a wall of redemptions, which included JPY50bn from policy bank IBK in January, returned some cash to their pockets.

That sentiment initially plagued Kookmin, especially as the other banks lined up their own deals. Indeed, at one point, there was even talk that Kookmin would follow into the footsteps of Woori Bank, which had delayed a similar transaction the preceding week.

Indeed, the same feeling that raised doubts about Kookmin's fate helped deter the other banks and they all chose to postpone until the second quarter.

THREE OUT, ONE IN

But this decision was not unwarranted. Woori was slated to be the first to tap the Samurai market, the A1/A-/A- rate bank having mandated Citigroup, CA-CIB, HSBC, Mizuho and Nomura and registered a JPY500bn Samurai shelf in December.

However, as the bank met Japanese investors, it was unable to get the pricing it wanted. The deal looked even less compelling when compared to funding costs in the US dollar market.

"There is a gap between what the issuers consider a fair price and what investors are willing to pay," said one banker. "The South Koreans do not, understandably, want to pay outside the US dollar curve," said another.

As Woori bowed out, the other two shied away as well. The last one to do so, though, was yen rookie Shinhan, which took a while to decide on delaying its debut foray through JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and RBS.

Shinhan, indeed, illustrated well the gap in sentiment. The bank recently priced a USD700m 4.375% 5.5-year Global bond at 365bp over US Treasuries. That deal saw a massive order book of USD5.15bn.

Meanwhile, preliminary soundings in the Japanese market turned up only lukewarm demand, and at a price that did not interest the issuer.

In fact, the inability to access yen has pushed the South Korean banks to other frontiers as they search alternative avenues to raise foreign currency debt.

In mid-January, Export-Import Bank of Korea went to Malaysia and priced a MYR500m (USD160m) five-year deal and sold a HKD775m (USD100m) one-year bond a week later, while IBK followed with a MYR620m two-tranche bond.

In the wake of these two, last week Woori Bank raised THB5bn (USD161m) via a three-part issue and, later this month, Hana is expected to print up to THB10bn.

And the South Koreans keep coming to the US dollar market amid strong demand. Busan Bank announced a USD300m 5.5-year Reg S deal on Friday, fanning rumours of many more offshore deals on the way from a variety of issuers.

GOOD FOR THE ISSUER

However, as the others went in search of money elsewhere, discouraged by the higher yield requirements of the Japanese, this boosted Kookmin's fortunes.

Ultimately, the final pricing of the larger, shorter-dated tranche came at the very tight end of the initial guidance, set at offer-side swaps plus 155bp-185bp. That in itself was already a tighter revision of the original guidance of 160bp-190bp.

Not only was it tight in yen terms, but also turned out to be cheaper than what the bank could likely have achieved in dollars, bearing in mind the secondary levels of Kookmin's bonds.

Kookmin, rated A1/A/A+, capped the trade at JPY30bn, split into a JPY22.4bn 1.96% 1.5-year tranche priced at yen offer-side swaps plus 155bp and a JPY7.6bn 2.04% two-year piece at plus 163bp. SMBC Nikko, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, MUMSS, Mizuho and Nomura were joint leads on the exercise.

"Kookmin's deal will be a benchmark for the other Korean banks," said a syndicate banker that worked on the deal. He admitted, however, that because of the sudden unexpected scarcity value and the fact that Kookmin is South Korea's number one bank, others may not necessarily be able replicate the outcome.

Still, the result was so good that those same banks that had decided to leave their yen deals until May or June are now having second thoughts.

One banker on Kookmin's transaction even suggested that Woori, the first to throw in the towel, is now considering reviving its deal before February closes. (Reporting by Atanas Dinov, Editing by Philip Wright)