SEOUL, Sept 27 One South Korean bank said on
Tuesday that its plans to sell $400 million of dollar
denominated debt had been hit by market turmoil, while another
said it was still evaluating its options having seen potential
investors shun issues due to liquidity problems.
Hana Bank , South Korea's fourth-largest bank by
assets, said it had pulled its 5-1/2 year dollar-based
transaction to refinance $400 million subordinated bonds due in
late September, noting that the returns demanded by investors
had risen by more than 1 percentage point.
"Instead, we decided to issue the bonds in won," a Hana Bank
spokesman said.
Shinhan Bank , the country's No.3 commercial
lender by asset, said it had planned to sell up to $1 billion in
dollar bonds but was now evaluating its options.
"There is no demand. The market is frozen," a Shinhan Bank
official said.
However, both banks said that their foreign-currency funding
remained sufficient to meet their requirements.
Markets have frozen up and risky assets have come under
pressure due to concerns over financial contagion from a
potential Greek debt default.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance and Jonathan
Hopfner)