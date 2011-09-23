* Some banks fail FX stress test, now safe in liquidity criterion -regulator

* Korean banks work to build up FX reserves to cope with emergency (Adds background)

SEOUL, Sept 23 South Korea's financial regulator said on Friday that some local banks that previously had flunked worst-case stress tests now had sound foreign-exchange funding ability.

In August, Korean regulatory authorities conducted healthy checks on banks operating in the country to examine their ability to secure foreign exchange funding during a financial emergency.

Some banks had then failed the test then, Financial Supervisory Service governor Kwon Hyouk-se told a parliamentary audit on Friday.

Regulators had then directed the banks to meet foreign exchange reserves criteria, he added, without naming the banks.

South Korean banks are increasing their foreign exchange liquidity by borrowing more, to weather the turbulence in global financial markets .

Another regulatory agency expressed concerns about the vulnerability of Asia's No.4 economy to Europe's debt crisis.

Kim Seok-dong, chairman of Financial Services Commission (FSC), said both South Korean banks' borrowings from Europe and European investments in South Korean stocks stand at around 30 percent of total foreign investment.

Kim said local banks held $3.6 billion in committed foreign currency credit lines. (Reporting by Lee Changho and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ken Wills)