SEOUL, July 4 Chinese investors resumed buying South Korean bonds in June after two months of modest selling, although total foreign ownership of local bonds fell as a big amount came to maturity, data showed on Wednesday.

Chinese investors boosted their holdings of South Korean domestic bonds by a net 191.1 billion won ($167.89 million)during June, reversing their modest net reduction of ownership the previous two consecutive months.

The figures released by South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service, a financial regulatory agency, may be different from net purchases or net sales because they include changes arising from repayment by issuers upon maturity.

Overall foreign ownership in South Korean domestic bonds declined by a net 318.0 billion won in June after a net rise of 630.2 billion won in May, hit as an unusually big 7.4 trillion won came to maturity during June, the agency said.

Meanwhile, offshore investors sold a net 547.0 billion won of South Korean stocks in June on fears of a global economic slowdown and concerns that Greece's debt problems would spread to Spain.

Investors registered in the United Kingdom dumped a net 875.8 billion won worth of South Korean stocks and U.S.-based investors sold 601.1 billion won worth, the agency said.

As of the end of June, foreign investors held 31.2 percent of local stocks in terms of value, compared with 31.4 percent a month before. Foreign holdings of South Korean bonds were unchanged from 7.1 percent at the end of May. ($1 = 1138.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)