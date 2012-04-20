By Eun Jee Park
blood, nor much gore. No matador, either, or even his colorful
cloak. In South Korea, bull fights bull.
Weighing in at 600 kg to over 800 kg (1,322 to over 1,764
lb), dun-coloured Korean Hanwoo bulls clash heads and horns in a
sand bullring under the warm sunshine of Cheongdo, a rural town
in the hills about two hours from the capital of Seoul.
Once a regular village entertainment in South Korea,
bullfighting nearly died out as the nation rapidly
industrialised, but festivals like the annual Cheongdo
Bullfighting Festival help keep the cherished tradition alive.
"When I wake up, the first thing I do is train my bulls,
letting them drag tires. Then, I feed them with nutritious
porridge," said Lee Jin-gu, a 59-year old rancher who has
trained fighting bulls for seven years.
"I once stayed in the pens, sleeping next to my bulls for a
week," said Lee, who had four of his prize Korean bulls fighting
their way through to the quarter-finals.
In all, 96 bulls are competing for the title of strongest
bull during the festival, held April 18-22, for the top prize of
7 million won ($6,200).
In one bout, last year's champion, "Fighting", clashed with
"Ggoltong", which means "Dullard," bellowing as he entered the
ring and spectators cheered.
After about three minutes of shoving amid the clattering of
horns, billowing dust and shouting fans, their duel was
finished. "Fighting" made it through to the next round as his
defeated opponent gave way and trotted from the ring.
The festival in its current form has been going on since
1999, although North Gyeongsang province has a history of the
sport going back a thousand years.
Traditionally, a bull would have been the prized possession
of a well-off Korean farmer.
"I was fearful if our bull lost the fight because my parents
would scold me," says Son Mal-jook, 68, who used to take fodder
to the creatures when she was a young girl.
Cheongdo says that its bullfights are more humane than those
in Spain because the bull is not killed by a matador.
"Spain's bullfight is between man and bull and assumes that
men will defeat bulls," said Lee Joong Geun, county executive of
Cheongdo. "But Cheongdo's bullfighting is an energetic fight
between two bulls."
A carnival atmosphere prevails at the festival with
cheerleaders and drummers prancing by the ring and a traditional
band playing in a frenzy of gongs, drums and strings. Beer and
local beef are sold at snack stands.
One U.S. spectator admitted to being initially bemused by
the concept of a clash of the bulls, but appeared to have been
won over.
"In the (United) States, I have seen rodeo, bronco riding,
bull riding and also roping. But I have never seen two bulls
fighting each other before," said Maria Oliveira.
Lee Jin-gu, Fighting's owner, confessed to a deep affection
for his animal.
"It is a stronger devotion than parents might have towards
their sons and daughters," he said.
(Reporting By Eun Jee Park, editing by Elaine Lies and Bob
Tourtellotte)