SEOUL Oct 14 Asia's most renowned film festival
drew to a close in the South Korean port city of Busan on
Friday, with films from new directors in Iran and the
Philippines capturing its main prizes in an affirmation of the
event's focus on emerging Asian talent.
"Nino", a portrait of the decline of a wealthy family by
Filipino director Loy Arcenas, took home one of the festival's
two "New Currents" prizes, which award $30,000 to outstanding
films by novice Asian directors.
The other went to "Mourning", an alternately somber and
comic road movie by Iran's Morteza Farshbaf.
A wealth of content from countries such as Iran and Myanmar
made the nine-day festival a more politically charged event than
in previous years.
Organisers issued a statement expressing "serious concern"
about the recent arrest of six Iranian filmmakers on espionage
charges, calling for their swift release.
Farshbaf welcomed the move, saying similar pressure had
persuaded the Iranian government to release artists in the past.
"These (statements) are I think the only way that people can
help, because if (filmmakers) speak about the situation we
cannot work," he told Reuters this week.
"We have to wait for other people living in freer countries
to express something about it."
Luc Besson and Michelle Yeoh, director and lead actress
respectively of "The Lady", a biography of Myanmar democracy
champion Aung San Suu Kyi that was another highlight of the
festival, praised the Myanmar military regime's recent mass
release of dissidents, calling it "joyful news".
Myanmar was also featured in "Return to Burma", one of the
films that had been nominated for the New Currents prize, which
incorporated footage shot secretly in the country by
Myanmar-born, Taiwan-based director Midi Z.
This year's festival, the 16th, was also notable for a
stunning new venue and was hailed by organisers as the most
successful ever, with its 300-plus films drawing almost 200,000
theater visits. There were 89 world premiers.
The associated Asian Film Market, designed to link Asian
filmmakers with global distributors and buyers, also racked up a
record number of participants and screenings, organisers said.
Industry participants rated the event highly.
"The film industry is truly global and the (festival) brings
a vast variety of quality international films to an eager
audience," Mike Ellis, president, Asia-Pacific for the Motion
Picture Association, told Reuters.
"The opportunity to meet leading filmmakers and discuss how
to promote and protect the film industry could not be done in a
more relaxing venue."
(Editing by Elaine Lies)