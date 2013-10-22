HONG KONG/SEOUL Oct 22 Paradise Group
, one of South Korea's largest casino operators, and
Japanese gaming company Sega Sammy plan to invest $1.7
billion to build a luxury resort to tap a surge in Chinese
gamblers flocking to the country.
The pair said in a statement on Tuesday they will build a
foreigners-only casino in Incheon, in the northwest of the
country near the capital Seoul and a short flight away from
wealthy gamblers in China and Japan.
South Korea, which bans locals from entering its casinos bar
one located in a remote province, is being eyed by global casino
operators as a potential site for Asian expansion at a time when
countries from Vietnam to Japan are mulling legislation to
permit casinos as part of a drive to boost tourism and their
economies.
The statement was released during stock trading hours in
South Korea. Paradise shares closed up 3.6 percent in Seoul.