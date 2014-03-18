MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, March 18 South Korea on Tuesday granted preliminary approval to a consortium of Lippo Ltd and United States-based Caesars Entertainment Corp to build and operate a casino resort.
The first phase of the project, located minutes away from Incheon International Airport about 50 kilometres west of Seoul, will cost about 746.7 billion won ($699.55 million) and include a foreigner-only casino and at least two hotels expected to be built by 2018, the country's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said in a statement on Tuesday.
The entire development will cost around 2.3 trillion won and will be built over a period of nine years on Yeongjong Island, the companies said in a statement in December.
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.