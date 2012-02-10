SEOUL Feb 10 South Korea's five state-run
power utilities will need 73 million tonnes of steaming coal
this year, of which 52 percent has already been secured, an
official at state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on
Friday.
KEPCO did not provide figures for last year's consumption.
A utility source said demand last year had reached at a
similar level, adding that earlier projections had put demand
this year at up to 80 million tonnes, but a shift to high
calorific coal after a nationwide power shortage late last year
had reduced the volume of demand.
KEPCO and other utility officials said procurements this
year had been made at an average of about $115 per tonne on a
cost-and-freight basis, adding that most were made through
long-term contracts rather than spot purchases.
KEPCO fully owns five utilities -- Korea East West Power Co,
Korea Southern Power Co, Korea South East Power Co,
Korea Western Power Co and Korea Midland Power Co.
(Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)