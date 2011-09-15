SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea's imports of coal in August rose 5 percent from a year earlier, customs data showed.

Details of August imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in $/T):

Aug 2011 Aug 2010 Australia 3,490,721/$169.91 3,639,317/$133.66 Indonesia 3,036,327/$95.40 2,923,730/$74.14 Canada 1,418,910/$175.80 474,563/$139.76 Russia 1,080,347/$127.32 799,493/$101.06 US 417,282/$245.58 341,287/$230.08 China 218,323/$188.30 198,616/$153.69 S.Africa - 428,478/$100.25 Colombia - 330,793/$112.37 Cyprus - 40,000/$195.33 Total 9,661,910/$146.28 9,176,277/$114.13

Details for January-Aug imports are as follows (in tonnes, in $/T):

Jan-Aug 2011 Jan-Aug 2010 Australia 25,687,829/$149.22 25,166,675/$119.44 Indonesia 23,889,596/$89.22 25,430,680/$73.83 Canada 9,384,696/$171.52 5,774,585/$127.34 Russia 8,066,811/$132.83 5,365,470/$103.64 US 3,984,434/$213.31 2,000,722/$185.41 S.Africa 1,899,065/$121.93 1,398,808/$96.27 China 1,816,379/$162.42 3,460,840/$115.03 Colombia 305,725/$117.11 1,407,107/$52.00 Cyprus 237,694/$223.56 195,586/$156.89 Ukraine 75,074/$265.39 - Phillipines 64,213/$286.34 - Malaysia 14,134/$205.18 - Total 75,425,654/$134.60 (Reporting By Seongbin Kang and Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)