SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korea's imports of
coal in January rose 3.8 percent to 10.71 million tonnes from
10.32 million tonnes a year earlier, customs data showed on
Wednesday.
Details of January imports are as follows (in tonnes/ in
$/T):
January 2012 January 2011
Australia 3,761,874/ $161.01 3,618,429 /$132.98
Indonesia 3,236,837/ $ 96.46 3,943,822 /$ 85.97
Canada 1,055,996/ $193.90 867,003 /$148.93
S.Africa 1,054,408/ $128.12 137,476 /$ 89.82
Russia 966,939/ $124.15 760,921 /$118.71
U.S. 414,786/ $230.24 419,356 /$232.34
China 198,533/ $169.62 386,113 /$121.76
Malaysia 22,000/ $ 90.23 -
Colombia - 165,025 /$105.81
Cyprus - 23,340 /$216.07
--------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 10,711,373/ $140.88 10,321,380 /$118.12
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)