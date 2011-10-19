* Currency swaps lifted to $70 bln from current $13 bln
* Leaders of two countries agree global uncertainty is
deepening
* South Korean currency vulnerable to market turmoil
(Adds Noda, South Korean officials, China swap)
By Yoo Choonsik and Jeremy Laurence
SEOUL, Oct 19 South Korea and Japan agreed to
expand their currency swap arrangements more than five-fold on
Wednesday to the equivalent of $70 billion, saying strong
pre-emptive arrangements were needed in the face of escalating
global economic uncertainty.
The agreement was reached during a summit between Japanese
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak, who also urged his counterpart to make greater
efforts to resolve issues dating back to its colonial rule of
the Korean peninsula.
News of the currency swap deal surprised some traders who
had been bearish on the won and drove the currency to a
one-month high against the dollar as the agreement gives South
Korea more firepower to defend its highly vulnerable currency.
The two countries agreed to open a new dollar-local currency
swap arrangement worth the equivalent of $30 billion and to
expand an existing bilateral yen-won arrangement to $30 billion
from $3 billion.
The agreement will increase their total swap arrangements to
$70 billion from $13 billion, including a $10 billion swap
arrangement under a $120 billion emergency financing plan set up
among 13 East Asian countries.
"We agreed to implement the South Korea-Japan currency swap
line of $70 billion, sharing the view that it's important to
enhance financial and currency cooperation to preemptively
stabilise the financial markets amid escalating global economic
uncertainties," Lee told a joint news conference in Seoul.
South Korean finance ministry officials said
Seoul had proposed the expansion of the swap lines on the advice
of an official at Standard & Poor's Ratings Services during a
recent regular policy review meeting.
Noda praised the agreement on swaps as confirmation of
the ability to coordinate policy between the region's second-
and fourth-largest economies.
The won rose as much as 1.5 percent on the day to a session
high of 1,128.4 per dollar, its strongest intraday level since
Sept. 19.
Like many other emerging market assets, it has been on a
wild ride since August as a global market rout prompted
investors to dump riskier assets, raising fears in Seoul of a
possible repeat of the massive capital flight seen in 2008/09
during the global financial crisis.
The won tumbled more than 9 percent against the dollar last
month, though figures later showed actual fund outflows were
small.
South Korea already holds more than $300
billion of foreign reserves and has a separate yuan-won currency
swap deal with China worth the equivalent of $26 billion, though
the deal with Beijing will have to be extended soon or it could
expire.
"The two leaders agreed the global economic uncertainty was
deepening due to issues such as Europe's fiscal crisis and that
it was important for both countries to strengthen cooperation in
financial and monetary policy to ensure financial market
stability," South Korea's central bank said in a statement.
The leaders "agreed to expand currency swaps to an amount
sufficient to be mutually beneficial by playing a pre-emptive
effect in stabilising financial markets," it said.
South Korea's short-term overseas borrowing -- the heaviest
in the region when compared with official reserves -- and its
over-leveraged household sector have frequently left the won
vulnerable to global market turmoil.
COLONIAL RULE TENSIONS
Noda, who took office in August, was making his visit as
prime minister to an Asian country in what was seen as a
symbolic gesture to try to build a better relationship after a
recent series of run-ins over issues dating back to colonial
rule.
The Japanese leader handed back five volumes of centuries
old royal Korean books looted during Japan's 1910-45 rule of the
peninsula. More than a thousand of the books are still being
held by Japan.
"While mentioning that moving toward the future without
forgetting history is the basis for Korea-Japan relations, I
emphasized that Japan needs to make active efforts over issues
stemming from" the 1910-45 colonial rule," Lee said.
A long-running row over disputed islets off the east coast
of the peninsula, called Dokdo in Korean and Takeshima in
Japanese, resurfaced this year when Japanese politicians tried
to visit the area but were blocked by South Korean authorities.
Another colonial-rule issue emerged in August, when a Korean
court ruled the country should make new attempts to settle the
matter of compensation for Korean women forced into sexual
slavery by the Japanese army during World War Two.
Lee said the leaders had also discussed breathing life into
efforts to draw up a free trade agreement between the two
countries, amid concerns in Tokyo that Seoul's pending trade
deal with the United States will give Seoul a competitive
advantage.
"We shared a view to strengthen working-level cooperation to
resume the talks on the FTA between the two countries as soon as
possible," Lee told a news conference in Seoul.
Free trade talks between the neighbours broke down in 2004,
but the two sides have maintained unofficial contacts to try to
get negotiations back on track.
(Additional reporting by Jack Kim in Seoul and Rie Ishiguro in
Tokyo; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Jonathan Hopfner)